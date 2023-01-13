Delhi HC bench recuses from hearing review plea against order dismissing PIL challenging CJI's appointment

The petitioner's lawyer had claimed that Justice Chandrachud does not deem fit to take an oath since his son is appearing in a matter before the Bombay High Court and then him passing an order in the same case.



The plea to delay Justice Chandrachud's taking the oath of office as India's next Chief Justice was dismissed by the bench of the then CJI U.U. Lalit after it was determined that the claims of conflict of interest against him lacked validity.



Succeeding the CJI U.U. Lalit, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was administered oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022.