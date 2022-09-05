Delhi HC blocks rogue websites from streaming 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'

The Delhi High Court has restrained as many as 18 websites from illegally streaming 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', a film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, after allowing a suit moved by Star India in relation with copyright infringement.

Star India, in its suit, pointed out that it is an industry practice to release the film for theatrical exhibition first and then make it available for viewing on different platforms. The theatrical release of a film is the most important stage as the commercial value of a film depends on the popularity and success it achieves in this period.