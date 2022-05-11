Delhi HC delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

He said the challenge to the provisions by the petitioners cannot sustain.



In February, the Centre had urged the court to grant more time to enable it to state its stand on the issue after a consultative process.



The request was however turned down by the bench on the ground that it was not possible to defer an ongoing matter endlessly.



In its 2017 affidavit, the Centre had opposed the pleas, saying that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

