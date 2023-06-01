Delhi HC denies stay on investigation against Ashneer Grover, wife in BharatPe fraud case

"We welcome the registration of an FIR by the EOW in the company's complaint in relation to the criminal offences by Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. For the last 15 months, the company has been facing a vicious and malicious campaign run by Grover against the company, the board and its employees," said BharatPe in a statement.



"The registration of the FIR is a step in the right direction which unearths various suspicious transactions made by the family for their personal pecunary gains. This FIR will now enable the law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books," it said.



"We have full faith in our country's judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities. MZM legal is advising us (BharatPe) on the criminal case," it added.