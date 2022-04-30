Delhi HC directs former SC judge to mediate in Oyo's lease dispute

Further, the court observed that in the present case, both the lease deed as well as the assets purchase agreement contain similar arbitration clauses. Further, the lease deed specifically stipulates that parties have entered into an assets purchase agreement which was attached as a schedule-H to the lease deed.

"This is not a case where the petitioner by implication seeks incorporation of an arbitration clause in an agreement which does not contain an arbitration clause," said the order dated April 28 allowing the petition.



Accordingly, the mediator has been appointed and the court said the arbitrator shall furnish the requisite disclosure under Section 12 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 within two weeks of entering reference.