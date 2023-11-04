Delhi HC directs strict compliance with SC ruling on elimination of manual scavenging

The Delhi High Court has directed the city government, and civic authorities including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to strictly adhere to the recent Supreme Court ruling for the complete eradication of the practice of manual scavenging.

The court was hearing a series of pleas, that stand disposed of now, seeking the strict enforcement of the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and the rules framed under the act, citing the Supreme Court's judgement as a basis for its decision.

The top court had ruled that compensation in cases of sewer deaths must be increased to Rs 30 lakh, and the compensation for permanent disablement arising from sewer operations should be increased to Rs 20 lakh, with not less than Rs 10 lakh for other forms of disablement.