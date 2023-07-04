Delhi HC dismisses PIL against mandatory uniform for auto, taxi drivers

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against a mandate rolled out by the AAP government for auto and taxi drivers of the national capital to wear a uniform.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Chaalak Shakti -- a drivers’ union -- turned down the petition and orally observed that it is a ‘gross misuse in the name of a PIL’.

The High Court had earlier noted that there is ambiguity on the issue in the permit conditions and the motor vehicle rules.