Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking inclusion of legal studies in schools

Dismissing a petition seeking legal studies as an optional subject in every school, the Delhi High Court on Monday said that inclusion of any subject in the curriculum falls within the domain of the executive and courts are not a forum to decide such issues.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad's division bench rejected the plea saying that if such prayers are granted, tomorrow someone will file a petition asking for astrophysics in the curriculum.

The bench said, "Where is the right to demand that this particular stream be made part of the curriculum? Tomorrow some child would come to us and say I was astrophysics as a subject."