Delhi HC dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea opposing the permission given to Sikhs to carry kirpans while travelling on civilian flights in India.



The plea, filed in a form of public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyer Harsh Vibhore Singhal, challenged the Centre's notification issued on March 4 allowing Sikh passengers to carry kirpans having blade length of no more than six inches and total length of no more than nine inches while travelling anywhere in India.



On December 15, the HC reserved its order on the plea.



A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had said: "How can we interfere with such a policy decision? We can't interfere. It is a policy decision of the Government of India."



The petitioner had claimed that a committee of stakeholders should be constituted to apply its mind to the issue.



At this, the court had said: "Your mind might not be the government's mind. Therefore when the government has applied its mind and has come with a policy, we ought not to interfere unless it is so arbitrary."