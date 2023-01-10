Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking independent body for FCRA

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking creation of a body independent of political executive to implement the law against foreign contributions, saying it cannot act on a possibility of misuse of the law by the ruling party.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said setting up a committee or tribunal for administration of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act [FCRA], as prayed by petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, is a policy decision of the legislature and would effectively be an amendment to the law, which is beyond the scope of judicial review.

"It is evident that the entire case of the petitioner rests on the possibility of misuse of the FCRA by the political party at the helm of affairs... The mere possibility that a statute will not be administered adequately is not ground for the statute to be invalidated or for this court to supplement its wisdom with the legislature's. To set up a committee or tribunal is a purely policy decision," ruled the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

"This court cannot presume that just because there is a possibility of the Act being misused or in some stray cases it has been found to be misused a body must be created to oversee the functioning of FCRA," the court said.

In its 15-page judgement, the court noted that FCRA was enacted to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution by individuals and associations etc and it sought to prohibit foreign contributions to political parties as well as those that are detrimental to national interest. The court observed that the Centre plays an important role in enforcing and bringing into action the provisions of the FCRA and the petitioner did not place anything on record to support its claim of the law being used selectively against NGOs and other independent organisations.

It also rejected the petitioner's claim of certain political parties and legislators accepting contributions and hospitality from foreign sources in violation of the FCRA and observed that the petition was "entirely built on surmises and conjectures".

"The petitioner has failed to place on record any data indicating the number of political parties which have availed of foreign contribution, and have failed to be penalised under the FCRA. The apprehension of the petitioner that the FCRA may be misused for oblique motives is a bald averment and is entirely unfounded. Courts cannot pass a direction only on hypothesis," said the court.

"Nothing has been placed on record to show that the FCRA is being used selectively against NGOs and other independent organisations as well. The entire case of the petitioner is premised on the possibility of a political party, who is also at the helm of affairs at the Centre, abusing the provisions of the FCRA to suppress dissent and receive foreign contributions in its own favour," it added.