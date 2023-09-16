Delhi HC dismisses Tehelka review plea, upholds order to pay Rs 2 cr as damages

Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by Tehelka.com seeking review of an order directing it to pay Rs 2 crore to an Indian army officer for the loss of reputation suffered by him on account of a 2001 exposé by the news portal alleging his involvement in corruption in defence procurements.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said there was no merit in the plea, filed by Tehelka co-founder and journalist Aniruddha Bahal, as "there is no error apparent on the face of record" or a "mistake which can be corrected within the ambit of review".

"The review application is without merit and is hereby dismissed," the court ruled in an order passed earlier this month.

On 13 March 2001, the portal had carried a story alleging corruption in defence deals relating to import of new defence equipment.