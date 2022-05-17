Delhi HC fines ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao over 'Twitter bluetick' plea

Advocate Raghav Awasthi, who represented Rao, argued that Twitter had not restored the 'Blue tick verification' of his client till today even after reapplying for the tag last month.



A 1986-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, who retired in August 2020, Rao is known for his 'viral tweets' on the social media platform.



On April 7, 2016, Rao was appointed as the Joint Director of the premier probe agency for a period of five years. Prior to that, he was the Additional Director General of Odisha Police.