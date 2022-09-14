Delhi HC gives more time for govt response on plea for Aadhaar-property linking

Upadhyay contended that linking property with Aadhaar will lead to an "increment of two per cent in annual growth".



"It will clean our electoral process, which is dominated by black money and benami transaction and thrives on a cycle of large black investments, capture of power through foul means, use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizen," the plea said.



It claimed there may be some inconvenience for a short period and political leaders who have fostered corruption and have benami property may focus on the distress to common man, but no honest citizen will lose his savings and nothing will get confiscated.



"In several addresses to the nation (Mann Ki Baat), the Prime Minister has repeated his plans to root out black money by cracking down on benami properties. This is because a major part of black money is held in the form of benami properties (gold and cash are other forms). Demonetisation, announced on November 8, 2016, was fight against black money held in form of cash," it added.