Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian in NSE co-location case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) head Chitra Ramkrishna and ex group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said he was granting "statutory bail" to the two former officials of the NSE.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

An FIR was registered in the case in May 2018, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country's largest stock exchange. The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to stock brokers.