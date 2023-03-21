Delhi HC grants six weeks to RBI to respond to PIL on Uniform Banking Code

In the previous hearing, the bench had given notice to RBI and directed that the entire set of documents be given to its standing counsel while taking into account the significance of the matter.



Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing for Centre submitted that the plea raised a serious issue which required detailed examination.



The plea stated that the "immigration rules for Visa are same whether a foreigner comes in Business Class or Economy Class, uses Air India or British Airways and comes from USA or Uganda. Likewise, deposit details in Indian banks, including foreign bank branches for Foreign Exchange Transaction must be in the same format whether it is export payment in a current account or salary, in a savings account or donation, in a charity's current account or service charges payable in YouTuber's accounts."