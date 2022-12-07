Delhi HC issues summons to Telegram users in copyright infringement case

On November 29, Telegram had submitted the details of the defendants in a sealed cover before the court. However, the court directed that except disclosing the information to government authorities and police, it should remain confidential.



"An additional affidavit has been filed on behalf of the defendant no.1/Telegram in compliance with the orders passed by this Court on 18th October, 2022 and 29th November, 2022. The information disclosed in the affidavit has been filed separately in a sealed cover," Justice Amit Bansal said in the order, while listing the case for hearing on March 20, 2023.



On October 18, Justice Bansal had observed that India Today Group was entitled to the relief claimed in its prayer for sharing of the user information as a co-ordinate bench has already decided the question regarding such disclosure in Neetu Singh and Another v. Telegram FZ LLC and Others.