Delhi HC issues summons to Twitter on journo's plea for account restoration

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Twitter in a suit seeking the restoration of journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra's account, suspended following a tweet about bail granted to Alt News' Mohammed Zubair by the Supreme Court.



"Issue summons. Written submissions in 30 days," Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered.



In July, following the bail granted to Zubair by the apex court, Mitra, in his tweet, said the son of a sitting apex court judge had participated in debates on a news channel and its editor had later furnished the bail bond for the release of the Alt News fact checker.



During the course of the hearing, Mitra's counsel Raghav Awasthi submitted researcher and journalist Mitra is a fairly "renowned public figure" and the ban is in violation of the applicable information technology rules and would harm his reputation.