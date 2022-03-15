Delhi HC junks plea seeking probe into alleged Khalistani links of AAP, Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking probe against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that they have links with a banned Khalistani organisation named Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).



A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla rejected the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Congress leader Jagdish Sharma, terming it "completely frivolous'.



It also asked him not to make such pleas in the future. The plea, mentioning former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi who has leveled similar allegations, pointed out the statement of founding member of AAP Kumar Vishwas before a few days of the election.