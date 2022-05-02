Delhi HC lets Nizamuddin Markaz mosque to remain open till Oct 14

On March 16, the HC had allowed the opening of the mosque for people with the same terms and conditions in view of the Shab-e-Barat.



The same bench, while allowing the plea of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to ease restrictions during Ramzan, asked them to ensure the strict follow up of Covid protocols and social distancing norms.



It also made it clear that no lectures can take place on the premises, including "Tablighi activities", and directed that only prayers can be offered. It further directed the management to monitor the crowd with CCTV cameras on each floor.