Delhi HC nixes plea by slum dwellers of Yamuna floodplains seeking rehabilitation

Hence, the slum dwellers are not entitled for the relief of rehabilitation as per DUSIB's Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, the court said.



Justice Gaurang Kanth said, "This court is of the considered view that the petitioners are not entitled for rehabilitation as per DUSIB Policy, 2015. Consequently, in view of the detailed discussions, the present writ petition is dismissed."



During the last hearing on March 21, before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had informed the benchA that it has cleared the Yamuna floodplains of encroachment and razed the jhuggis that the court had ordered to be removed.