Delhi HC notice on plea by medical students enrolled in China

The division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought response of the Centre through the Ministries of Law and Justice, External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and the NMC, and posted the matter for next hearing on March 21.



While issuing notice in the matter, the court asked the respondents to consider the issue sympathetically as the petitioners are just praying for the arrangement of their study.



During the course of the hearing, counsel, appearing on behalf of the students, argued that the careers of about 18,000 students are at stake as they are stranded in India due to the pending restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.



They also stated that they are not even allowed to get a transfer from their present medical university in China to any other medical university abroad apart from China in view of the 2021 regulations.