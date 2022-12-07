Delhi HC orders Centre to block websites pretending as Croma recruiters

The plaintiff Infiniti Retail Limited, who is the owner of the retail stores, had filed a suit seeking permanent injunction restraining infringement of its registered trademark and copyright. It is a subsidiary of the Tata Group.



The fraudsters duped the unsuspecting consumers through WhatsApp offering them jobs at Croma, the petitioner's counsel told the court. "The consumers, who fall prey to this scam, are made to transfer money to bank accounts/ UPI IDs provided by said defendants," it was submitted.



The court was further told that victims have lost as much as Rs 1,65,000 to the fraud. "Due to continued usage of Plaintiff's registered marks and name and forged signatures of its CEO viz. Mr. Avijit Mishra by Defendants No. 1 to 4 for commission of fraud, Plaintiff is suffering loss of goodwill," the counsel said.