Delhi HC orders FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Taking note of the status report, the single-bench judge said, "... that the complaint had been received at the police station from the Commissioner's office, but clearly, till the directions were issued by the learned Trial Court, no investigations were carried out."



It further observed, "... the complainant (woman) had gone to the police station on 16th June, 2018 to register a complaint but since she was not aware of the place of incident, she said she would come to the police station the following Monday. Thus, some information had in fact been given to the Station House Officer, Mehrauli about which the so-called 'reply' is completely silent."



"The recording of the statement of the prosecutrix on four occasions is referred to in the Status Report filed before this Court, but there is no explanation as to why the FIR was not lodged. The FIR only puts the machinery into operation. It is a foundation for investigation of the offence complained of. It is only after investigations that the police can come to the conclusion whether or not an offence had been committed and if so by whom," the court averred.



Upholding the lower court order, the bench said there is no perversity in the orders of the earlier order directing the registration of the FIR.



"There is also no error in the judgment of the learned Special Judge holding that the inquiry report being preliminary in nature cannot be considered as a cancellation report. The police after registration of an FIR and conducting a complete investigation will have to submit a report under Section 173 Cr.P.C. in the prescribed format," the court noted.