Delhi HC orders joint survey of street near Sarai Rohilla Railway Station on plea to shut 'illegal' eateries

The Delhi High Court has ordered a joint survey of an area near Sarai Rohilla Railway Station by police, fire department and MCD on a plea claiming that the running of "illegal" eateries was creating a nuisance in the residential area.

The high court said after the joint survey, authorities shall file a report as to what steps have been taken to ensure that residents don't face any danger or inconvenience.

If eateries occupy public space, it is the duty of the police to ensure that the space is not blocked and people can walk and vehicles can pass and that there is way for the fire tenders, Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The high court was hearing a plea by Puran Chand, who resides in the lane opposite Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, seeking the shutting down of illegal eateries running in the area as they create a nuisance and disturb the peace of the residential area.

He said the vendors use footpaths and public spaces for tandoors and ‘chula bhatti’ for their eateries without following fire safety and pollution norms which poses grave danger to the life of residents in the vicinity.