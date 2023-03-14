Delhi HC permits minor to undergo MTP despite father's refusal to sign consent form

The Child Welfare Committee designated the superintendent as the girl's guardian (CWC).



Judge Sharma stated that it would be completely inappropriate and improper to enable the underage victim to become pregnant and nurture the kid given her age and physical and mental inadequacy.



He said: "This would only be leading her to trauma for the entire life and miseries in all manners, be it emotional, physical and mental, given the social, financial and other factors that are associated with raising a child."



The high court said that as a constitutional court, it had a responsibility to consider the victim's best interests.



"This court considers that in view of the consent given by the victim, the same cannot be frustrated only on the account of the irresponsible act of her father who after giving the consent is not coming forward to fulfil the formalities. The reasons for this act of the father can later be seen and inquired into by the investigation officer during the investigation of the case," it said.