Delhi HC posts for July 24 PIL seeking relief measures at Yamuna flood relief camps

The PIL also seeks direction to provide immediate cash assistance of Rs. 50,000 for those who lost their belongings and shelter.

Former Assistant Professor of Azim Premji University, Akash Bhattacharya, who has moved the PIL, has contended that it is the most devastating calamity that has occurred in Delhi since the year 1978.

The PIL reads: “That the lackadaisical response from authorities cost the livelihood of hundreds of poor and destroyed their sole shelter which contained household items to important documents which proves the existence of the concerned.”

It also says that the Delhi government has a constitutional as well as statutory obligation to provide immediate assistance to the victims of natural calamity under the relevant Act, and that the flood will constitute a disaster under the relevant section 2(d) of the Act.

The water level in the Yamuna River on Wednesday, once again, crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.35 meters.

The River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas were submerged, and many roads were flooded.