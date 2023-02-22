Delhi HC pulls up police for invoking Pocso Act after assuming victim a minor

The Delhi High Court has pulled up police for invoking Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an accused in an alleged rape case, presuming that the victim must be a minor as she was in Class 12 at the time of the incident.



As a bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar was dealing with the plea seeking quashing of the rape case on the basis of a compromise between parties, he asked the prosecutor's counsel that how the provision was invoked here.



Counsel submitted that since the victim was in Class 12 at the time of the incident, it was presumed that she must be a minor.