No objectionable speeches: Delhi HC quashes FIRs against Covid-era Tablighi Jamaat

Over half a decade after Maulana Mohd Saad Kandhalvi, chief of the Markaz Nizamuddin, and others were accused of spreading Covid-19 by organising an international congregation in Delhi, the current investigation officer from the Delhi Police Crime Branch has informed senior officials that “nothing objectionable” was found in Saad’s speeches recovered from his laptop, the Indian Express has reported.

On 31 March 2020, an FIR was lodged against Saad and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The complaint was filed by the then SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, who alleged that “an audio recording, purportedly by Saad, was found in circulation on WhatsApp on 21 March 2020, in which the speaker was heard asking his followers to defy the lockdown and social distancing, and to attend the religious gathering of the Markaz”.

It is reported that the current investigation officer informed his seniors at the Delhi Police headquarters that Saad had not joined the investigation thus far.

“A laptop and some electronic equipment were deposited in the FSL (forensic science laboratory) to extract data, and that is still awaited. Speeches of Saad were stored in the laptop, which were analysed earlier during the investigation, and nothing objectionable was found in them,” a senior officer said, citing the investigation report.

Last month, the Delhi High Court ruled that merely living in a markaz did not amount to a violation of government-issued prohibitory orders curtailing movement at the onset of the pandemic.