Delhi HC quashes POCSO FIR noting future of parties' children depended on its outcome

The Delhi High Court has closed a 2012 POCSO case registered against a man while noting that the girl, whom he married and whose father had filed the complaint, has “not stated anything against” him and the "exceptional circumstances" of the couple parenting two children whose future depended on the outcome of the FIR.

The court, which was dealing with a petition by the male to quash the FIR, recorded that the girl had claimed that she had voluntarily accompanied the petitioner and married him and was 19 years of age at the relevant time.

The FIR, which resulted in charges against the petitioner for the alleged offence of kidnapping under IPC and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under POCSO, was registered after the father of the girl reported that she had gone missing in January 2012.