Delhi HC refuses stay on Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file detailed reply

During the course of the hearing, the court noted that the bunch of pleas are related to various issues of recruitment for various posts in the armed forces and said the Centre has to give the details in this regard.



Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, on behalf of the Centre, apprised the court that a consolidated response would be filed in the matter.



The Supreme Court had recently transferred all the pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme to the Delhi High Court, where similar challenges against the scheme are already pending.



Last week, a former Army Colonel had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside the Agnipath scheme of short-term recruitment into the armed forces and not to cancel the selection of the candidates who have already cleared the recruitment exam for the Indian Air Force in 2019.