Delhi HC refuses to direct Centre to impose 'total prohibition' on cow slaughter

The Delhi High Court has declined to direct the Centre to implement a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and their progeny.

Presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, the court ruled that the matter should be addressed by the competent legislature.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Brishbhan Verma, who sought a total prohibition on cow slaughter, encompassing old and useless bulls, bullocks, old buffaloes, and male counterparts.

However, the court observed that in Delhi, the prohibition on cow slaughter is already enforced through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994.