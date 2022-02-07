Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL for removal of illegal police booths from footpaths

The counsel for the petitioner unconditionally withdrew the petition after a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said that it was dismissing this with costs .



The petitioner claimed he approached the high court against the arbitrary and unlawful acts of Delhi Police and for the protection of the fundamental rights of the pedestrians, including right to life, guaranteed under the Constitution of India.



Thousands of people (pedestrians) in India have lost their lives while walking on roads. Most of the times, pedestrians are compelled to walk on road just because of the reason being obstruction on the footpaths, the petition said.