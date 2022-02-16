Delhi HC refuses to suspend 7-yr jail term of Ansal brothers in Uphaar evidence tampering case

While dismissing the Ansals' plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by magisterial court is decided, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.



Before the high court, the Ansal brother had sought suspension of sentence on several grounds including their old age.



The plea was opposed by the Delhi Police and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT).



The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and when it was unearthed, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Sharma and he was suspended.