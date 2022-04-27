Delhi HC remarks usage of word 'Jumla' against PM on Umar Khalid's appeal

Earlier on April 22, the bench had said that the speech delivered by Umar Khalid at Amravati, was "offensive and obnoxious". "Did Gandhiji ever employ this language? Did Shaheed Bhagat Singh ever employ such language? We have no qualms about permitting free speech but what are you saying?", the bench had asked.



Last month, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had denied bail to Khalid, observing that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused are prima facie true.