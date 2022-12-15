Delhi HC reserves order on batch of pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme

In response, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said: "Different cadre does not answer job profile, the question is work and responsibility."



"If the job profile is the same, then how do you justify different pay? A lot will depend on the job profile. Get instructions on this and put it on an affidavit," the HC added.



Bhati said that terms, conditions, and responsibilities of Agniveers are different from that of soldiers.



"Agniveer cadre has been created as a separate cadre. It will not be counted as a regular service. After serving as an Agniveer for four years, if he or she volunteers and is found fit then his journey in the regular cadre begins," she submitted.



The Centre said that this scheme was not hastily formulated, but with much study to enhance the morale of the youth and also skill mapping of Agniveers.



The ASG said that a lot has gone during the past two years into taking this decision like numerous internal and external consultations, several meetings and consultations have also been held with the stakeholders.



Bhati also argued that as Indian armed forces are the most professional armed forces in the world, they should be given much bigger leeway when they are taking such big policy decisions.