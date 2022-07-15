Delhi HC reserves order on plea for 23-week-old pregnancy termination

The woman's counsel argued that her case was covered under Section 3(2)(b) of MTP Act, saying that where any pregnancy is alleged by the pregnant woman to have been caused by rape, the anguish caused by such pregnancy shall be presumed to constitute a grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman. Legally, it is allowed up to 24 weeks, if in place of her, there is a widow/divorcee, counsel argued.



She was not physically, mentally, or financially fit to bring up the child being a single unmarried parent and that it will cause her mental trauma and will be a social stigma, he submitted.



After the submissions, the bench said they will send the petitioner to AIIMS for a medical opinion, while listing the matter for July 18.