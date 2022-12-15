Delhi HC reserves order on Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging freeze on party's name, symbol

"The observation of the Ld. Single Judge that both the Appellant and the Respondent No. 2 claim to be the President of the original Shiv Sena party is factually incorrect, as the Respondent No. 2 in para 3 of his para 15 petition filed before Respondent No. 1 himself states that the Appellant herein is, and continues to be the Shivsena Pramukh (President/Pramukh) of the Shiv Sena Political Party," the appeal stated.



He had stated that the EC has exercised its jurisdiction without taking note of the disqualification proceedings pending before the top court against Shinde.



"Single-judge failed to appreciate that the question of disqualification of Respondent No. 2 (Shinde) is still pending adjudication before the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the action of Respondent No 1 (ECI) is premised on an underlying assumption that the Hon'ble Supreme Court will decide in favour of Respondent No. 2," he had said.