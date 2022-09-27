Delhi HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and directed them to take down the alleged libelous posts, videos and tweets against him on social media.



Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff and a takedown order."



"It cannot be gainsaid that reputation of a person is earned after years and the same cannot be tarnisThe damage caused to the reputation of an individual is immediate and far- reaching on the internet. So long as the impugned content continues to be in circulation and visible on social media, it is likely to cause continuing damage to the reputation and image of the plaintiff," the Court said, reported LiveLaw





Saxena has sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media against him and his family.



He has also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.



The AAP leaders had alleged that Saxena had received and channelised demonetised currency in November 2016 while acting as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The party had alleged that Saxena was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.



Earlier, Saxena's counsel had urged the high court to direct Twitter and YouTube (Google Inc) to take down or remove the tweets, re-tweets, posts, videos, captions, taglines along with pictures of the plaintiff (Saxena) and his family members on their respective platforms.



The counsel for the AAP and its leaders had argued that one of the statements was that during Saxena's tenure as KVIC Chairman, his daughter was given a contract of Khadi which was against the rules.



The counsel had said it was a statement of fact and no one has denied it.