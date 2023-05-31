Delhi HC restrains over 100 websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

The Delhi High Court has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit access to more than 100 rogue websites from hosting or streaming the upcoming animated film, 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' as well as its 2018 prequel 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'.



Justice C. Hari Shankar was hearing Sony Pictures Animation Inc's suit contending that it is the copyright holder of the movie.



The court said: "Defendants 1 to 101 (rogue websites), as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from posting, streaming, reproducing, distributing or making available to the public, on their websites, or through the internet, in any manner whatsoever, any cinematograph work/content/program in which the plaintiff has copyright, including the films 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' and 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'."