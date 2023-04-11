Delhi HC seeks ASI, Centre's stand on plea for offering prayers in Mughal mosque

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Centre and Archeological Survey of India on a plea by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking expeditious disposal of its pending petition against the stopping of offering of prayers in the Mughal mosque in city's Mehrauli area.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice on an application filed by the petitioner committee to advance the date of hearing in the matter from August 21 in light of an order of the Supreme Court requesting the high court to decide the matter as soon as possible.

"This matter is hanging for some time," lawyer M Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner, told the court which listed the matter for hearing on April 27. Siddiqui said there was urgency in the case as the month of Ramzan is ongoing, which shall soon culminate upon Eid-ul-Fitr, and the worshippers are waiting to offer their prayers in the Mughal Masjid.