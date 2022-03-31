Delhi HC seeks CBI's response to Kuldeep Sengar's bail plea

Sengar knocked the doors of the High Court with his pending appeal against the order of the lower court which convicted him for the rape.



During the course of the hearing, Sengar's counsel argued that the victim was not a minor at the time of the offence, stating that the applicants have been seeking her age certificate. On December 20, 2019, a Delhi court sentenced him to life imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 25 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh would go to the victim and Rs 15 lakh to the prosecution.



"He is a public servant...There was a betrayal of faith that people put in him. All possible coercive measures were taken to harm and silence the victim," Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma had said while awarding the sentence.



"Girl and her family have already been provided with a home for one year. Thereafter, I am asking CBI to assess the threat measures and all possible efforts to protect her and provide her a shelter after the current shelter lapses," the court had said in the order.

Notably, on December 20 last year, the court had discharged Sengar, along with five others in a criminal conspiracy case linked with an accidental case of the victim and her family members.