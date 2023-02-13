Delhi HC seeks Centre stand on plea by Oxfam against non-renewal of FCRA licence

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a petition by NGO Oxfam India against non-renewal of its licence under the law pertaining to foreign contributions.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice on the organisation's petition and asked the central government to respond to the plea as well as an application seeking interim relief of stay in four weeks.

"In the reply, the reason for non-renewal shall be elaborated," the judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said that the government will file its reply and it will have "sensitive information".

The senior law officer said while the organisation has received funds from UNICEF, it does perform "child welfare" work.