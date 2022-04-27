Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL to adopt Indian holistic integrated medicinal approach

Around half of the population is living below the poverty line and around 70 per cent dwelling in rural areas and 52 per cent of these doctors are practicing in just five states Maharashtra (15 per cent), Tamil Nadu (12 per cent), Karnataka (10 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (8 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (7 per cent).



Thus, rural Indian areas still remain deprived of medicinal benefits. These results reflected highly skewed distribution of health workforce across States. Since the majority of Allopathic doctors reside in five states, thereby restricting the medical benefits of other states by just providing them with remaining 48 per cent population of doctors, the PIL read.



As doctors are confined to a few states but patients reside across India, it has led to introduction of several health care mediators and they are ruining the integrity of Indian health care system as they tend to fetch more money from patients in the name of providing better treatment. This situation is highly un-ethical and illegal as it will deprive the diseased individuals from attaining health benefits due to their inability to pay high health expenses, he said.



In order to meet, WHO guidelines in India we have an alternative force of medical professionals who have always been neglected by the Government and are capable of providing a supporting hand to uplift our health care status.