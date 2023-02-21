Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against mandatory reporting of POCSO offences

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea against the provisions of POCSO Act pertaining to mandatory reporting of sexual offences against minors to police.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the petition by lawyer Harsh Vibhore Singhal who sought "judicial invalidation" of sections 19, 21 & 22 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act).

The court asked the central government to file its reply to the petition within six weeks.