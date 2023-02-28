Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by American journalist against blacklisting

Central government counsel Anurag Ahluwalia on Tuesday said that a "journalist visa" is required for carrying out "journalistic activity" and any video prepared by such a person has to be first approved by the consulate before its publication.



The lawyer said the authorities have not initiated any proceeding against the petitioner as of now and urged the court to permit him to state the Centre's stand in the response.



Last month, the Centre had submitted that the petitioner, who was deported from Delhi to New York in August last year, had depicted India in a "negative manner" in the "India Burning" documentary.



In the petitioner, Singh challenged the action of refusing him entry in India as illegal and violative of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.



He also challenged the refusal to grant him a 'special permit' "further to his application made on September 22, 2021".



He submitted that he is an OCI card holder which was issued to him initially in March 2007 and was renewed later in August 2018.