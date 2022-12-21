Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for action against health service aggregators

Advocate Neeraj Grover, appearing for the petitioner, said while the members of the petitioner association are regulated, the aggregators are permitted to advertise their services, including diagnostic solutions, which causes prejudice to their professional interests.



"What is happening is that over a period of time, especially the last two years, there are some online aggregators these entities are advertising, soliciting and indulging in paid advertisement, calls are received. There are full page newspaper advertisements. Not only advertisements, they say they are giving 90 per cent discount and all those things," he said.



The petitioner said it was an association of over 288 "qualified and quality conscious practising pathologists with standalone medical laboratories" and claimed the conduct of online aggregators was a blatant violation of several regulations destroying the dignity of the medical profession.



"The Petitioner seeking directions against the respondents for blatant violation of Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 to take appropriate action against misleading and bait advertisements, offering ridiculous discounts, sending unsolicited bulk SMSs, misusing social media .. print media, electronic media," the petition said.



It said these aggregators were "enticing, making unsolicited calls for medical laboratory tests by corporate entities/Offline & Online Health service aggregators in blatant violation of prescribed Rules, Regulations & guidelines".



Insisting that the petitioner should be treated at par with offline and online health service aggregators in terms of restrictive regulations for registered medical practitioners, it said, differential treatment of two entities offering similar services is a glaring violation of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution of India.



The petition asserted the aggregators were causing unwarranted and irreparable harm on a daily basis to innocent patients by unwarranted soliciting in violation of Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India.



"Advertisers/ entities as above are blatantly soliciting business by aggressive advertising and misleading the innocent public in violation of applicable law. Further such advertisements show the individual set ups in a bad light," the petition said.