Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for employment of transgender persons

The petitioner said the update was not sufficient as there are still posts requiring male or female candidates which will force a transgender to choose either of the two. The petitioner has termed it discriminatory and in violation of the transgender persons act.



The Delhi government counsel said the ruling dispensation has of its own accord relaxed the minimum age requirement for transgender persons by 5 years and minimum marks requirement by 5 per cent.



Listing the matter for resumed hearing in March, the court clarified in the meantime, the petitioner will be free to apply against vacancies irrespective of the gender specified in the advertisement.



The petitioner has sought several directions to the authorities, including notifying separate vacancies for transgender persons in all advertisements issued for recruitment to teaching positions in schools administered by the Delhi government.



The petitioner has also prayed for relaxation in minimum qualification and age for recruitment of transgender persons, framing a policy for their recruitment in Delhi government departments and extension of reservation to them in all public appointments.