Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for increasing pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts to Rs 20 lakh

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Centre on a plea for enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts in New Delhi from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the central government counsel to seek instructions on the issue on a petition by lawyer Amit Sahni.

The petitioner informed the decision to enhance the limit has already been taken by the high court on its administrative side but, even after the lapse of a year, the Centre is yet to notify it.