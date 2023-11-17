Delhi HC seeks DU reply on accessibility for persons with disabilities

The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi University (DU) to submit a comprehensive affidavit detailing the physical infrastructure and accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities at the Campus Law Centre (CLC).

The directive came in response to a plea by Jayant Singh Raghav, a disabled student at the university, raising concerns about the provision of assistance devices for disabled students during examinations.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated that the affidavit should address the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, along with suggestions from amicus curiae Advocate Kamal Gupta.

The court granted a last indulgence, allowing seven days for the university to file the affidavit.

“As a last indulgence, 7 days' time is granted to the respondent no.1- University to file a comprehensive affidavit to satisfy as to how the provisions of the Act of 2016 and the suggestions/report of the Amicus Curiae have been implemented by the University,” the court said.

The amicus curiae had previously submitted a report suggesting improvements in physical infrastructure and accessibility at CLC.

The report recommended the immediate implementation of the Accessibility Guidelines and Standards for Higher Education Institutions and Universities, 2022, framed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).