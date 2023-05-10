Delhi HC seeks govt reply on PIL seeking ban on parties having names with religious connotation

Referring to political parties such as the Hindu Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Indian Union Muslim League, the petition said this violates the RPA and the Model Code of Conduct.



It said: "In addition, there are many political parties including the Indian National Congress, which use a flag similar to the national flag, which is also against the spirit of the RPA."



According to the ECI's 2019 reply, in 2005 it took a policy decision not to register any political party having a name with religious connotations and has since registered no such party.



It added that any such party registered before 2005 will not lose its registration for having a name with a religious connotation.